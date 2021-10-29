With the return of cooler weather, many Arkansans enjoy camping and hiking at state parks.
Arkansas has 52 state parks to experience year-round and no matter the season, you'll find a park that aligns with your interest. Fall is a popular and beautiful time to experience the many activities that can be done in state parks, including exploring the many trails available.
Many Arkansas State Parks are located near or on lakes. “While most people think of fishing as a summer sport, fall is a great time to cast a line in an Arkansas State Park,” said Robin Gabe, field interpreter with Arkansas State Parks.
“Fall colors around the lake are beautiful, the fish are active, and boat traffic is lighter this time of year. Get outside with family and friends this fall and target bluegill, largemouth bass, or crappie. You can’t beat places like Lake Chicot State Park, Millwood State Park, or White Oak Lake State Park for a fall fishing adventure.”
White Oak Lake State Park is on the shores of White Oak Lake, a popular fishing lake that straddles Nevada and Ouachita counties. In fall, the trees turn beautiful shades of orange and red. There are 45 campsites here as well as trails for hiking and mountain biking.
White Oak Lake is divided by a state highway and are known as Upper White Oak (south of the highway) and Lower White Oak (north of the highway). The state park is on the west side of Lower White Oak.
Lower White Oak Lake in Ouachita County, which had a problem with its water control tower and which was well past the expected life of a healthy fishery, was drained in 2012 and rebuilt over the next two years.
The state took advantage of the downtime to rebuild the lake bed and to improve structures and other habitat for game fish.
The 45 campsites include four Class A, 37 Class B, and four tent sites, a private bathhouse, visitor center with exhibits, store with fishing supplies, marina with boat rentals, launch ramp, pavilion, picnic sites, and playground.
Hiking trails and a mountain bike trail lead through marshlands and up to tree-lined ridges. Bicycles can be rented at the visitor center. In the summer, enjoy interpretive programs.
Lake Chicot in Lake Village is Arkansas’s largest natural lake and the largest oxbow lake in North America. The lake is famous for its many outdoor offerings including fishing, boating, and bird watching as well as for its beautiful sunrises and sunsets. Lake Chicot is also part of the Mississippi Flyway, one of the largest flyways in the country for migratory birds. At Lake Chicot State Park you can rent a boat or kayak to tour or fish the waters.
Millwood State Park can be found around 35 minutes north of Texarkana. This state park has 45 campsites so if days of epic fishing are on your agenda, there are plenty of places to stay at. The 29,260-acre lake is home to largemouth bass, catfish, and crappie. The area is also an Audubon-designated Important Bird Area.