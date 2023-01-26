In a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, the new Lumberjack Arena officially opened to the public ahead of the christening Lady Jack and Lumberjack basketball games this Friday.
The ceremony was sponsored by Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and Warren School District. Present were School Board members, Warren High School Principal Tiffany Gathen, Athletic Director Bo Hembree and several students, parents, community leaders and school personnel.
“First, I want to say on behalf of the Warren School District and the Board of Directors that we appreciate the support from each of you and the people in the community who were unable to attend today,” Superintendent Bryan Cornish said.
“This project would not have been possible without your support. Thanks again, for making a dream reality for the kids in the Warren School District. Before you go inside, I want you to know this is still a work in progress. The arena has been cleaned but due to work still taking place, there will be some more cleaning to be done. It will be professionally cleaned Friday morning.”
