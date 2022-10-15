HOT SPRINGS – A three-touchdown Hot Springs lead proved too much for Magnolia to overcome Friday as the Trojans celebrated their Homecoming victory against the Panthers, 41-35.
The loss drops Magnolia to 2-2 in Class 5A-South (5-2 overall). The Panthers host the Little Rock Parkview Patriots on Friday in a pivotal game for Magnolia’s playoff potential. Parkview demolished Arkansas High to advance to 4-0 in conference (5-2 overall).
Magnolia received the kickoff but lost yardage. Braden Sanchez punted cleanly and the ball took a good roll for 54 yards.
However, Hot Springs marched downfield and scored on a 28-yard pass from Matthew Contreras to Octavious Rhodes. The Juan Martinez PAT was good with 7:14 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 Hot Springs lead.
Magnolia got on track with an eight-play, 65-yard drive. Following a 27-yard run by Malvin Cross to the Hot Springs 9, Garrion Curry scored on a 3-yard run with 3:26 left in the first. Sanchez tied the game with the extra point.
Hot Springs then reeled off three unanswered touchdowns.
The first came during a 62-yard drive. The big play was a 53-yard pass from Contreras to Rhodes down the left side line. Perry Jones scored on a 5-yard run and Martinez’ PAT was good with 1:44 left in the first quarter. Hot Springs led 14-7.
Magnolia was forced to punt from its end zone. Hot Springs took over at the Panthers 44.
Ryder Jackson gave Magnolia a break when he recovered a Contreras fumble at the Panthers 46.
Thanks in part of an 18-yard Curry run, along with a face mask penalty, Magnolia got to the Hot Springs 22. However, Blanchard was sacked on fourth down and the Trojans took over at the Magnolia 37.
Contreras threw down the middle to wide-open Derrick Hicks for a 35-yard touchdown with 8:44 left in the half. The Martinez PAT gave Hot Springs a 21-7 lead.
Hot Springs recovered a Magnolia fumble at the Panthers 20. Hicks ran 14 yards to the Magnolia 6. Jones scored his second touchdown from there. The Martinez PAT put Hot Springs ahead 28-7 with 7:32 left in the half.
Magnolia came back with a nine-play, 59-yard drive. Back-to-back first downs put the Panthers in scoring position. Curry rushed for 19 yards to the Trojans 1. Blanchard scored on the quarterback keeper with 3:57 left in the half. Sanchez’ kick cut the deficit to 28-14.
Devonte Dennis stopped Hot Springs’ next drive with an interception in the front corner of the end zone. The Panthers drove to the Trojans 16 before turning the ball over on downs as the half ended.
Magnolia picked up momentum after Hot Springs punted during the Trojans’ first second-half possession. Magnolia took over at the Hot Springs 40. A personal foul soon put the ball on the Hot Springs 24.
On second down, Curry took Blanchard’s pitch around right end, cut through and sped past several defenders, scoring his second touchdown with 9:10 left in the third quarter. Sanchez booted the PAT for a 28-21 score.
Hot Springs’ Jones rushed 29 yards to the Magnolia 1 and scored off left guard with 2:06 left in the third quarter. The Martinez PAT gave Hot Springs a 35-21 lead.
Magnolia closed the gap with a 70-yard, 11-play drive. After rushing for 5 yards, Blanchard scored from the 1 with 9:28 left to play. Sanchez’ kick closed the score to 35-28.
Hot Springs scored on a 77-yard drive. Faced with fourth and 10 at the Magnolia 21, Contreras threw to Hicks on a crossing route for a touchdown with 6:05 to play. There was a bad snap on the PAT, which failed. Hot Springs led 41-28.
Magnolia’s final score came late in the game. Blanchard threw a 26-yard completion to Curry at the Hot Springs 19. Blanchard rushed for 7 yards, and Curry ran for 11 more to the Hot Springs 1. Blanchard scored his third 1-yard touchdown with 3:15 left. Sanchez’ kick led to the 41-35 final score.
The Panthers attempted an onside kick but the Trojans Kyin Jamerson recovered near midfield. Hot Springs got a first down and was able to run out the clock.
Magnolia had won four straight against Hot Springs, which last beat the Panthers 43-35 in 2017. Prior to that, Hot Springs had a six-game streak against Magnolia.
Magnolia plays Parkview on Friday but finishes the season with the league’s two weakest teams, Hope and De Queen.
Friday’s Class 5A-South Scores
Camden Fairview 49, De Queen 0
Hot Springs 41, Magnolia 35
Hot Springs Lakeside 41, Hope 6
Little Rock Parkview 40, Arkansas High 7
Class 5A-South Standings
Conference Overall
Camden Fairview 4-0 6-1
Little Rock Parkview 4-0 5-2
Hot Springs 2-2 5-2
Magnolia 2-2 5-2
Hot Springs Lakeside 2-2 2-5
Arkansas High 1-3 2-5
Hope 1-3 1-6
De Queen 0-4 0-7
Next Week’s Games
Hope at Camden Fairview
Hot Springs at Arkansas High
Little Rock Parkview at Magnolia
Hot Springs Lakeside, bye
De Queen, bye