Camden Fairview took a big step toward the Class 5A-South title Friday night, beating Magnolia 44-25.
Magnolia fell to 2-1 in the conference (2-5 overall) but remains in a good position for a potential No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs with three remaining games.
Camden Fairview is 3-0 in conference and 6-1 overall. The Cardinals have a bye next week before finishing the regular season with De Queen and Hope on the road, and Hot Springs at home.
Camden Fairview scored first when Ja’coriae Brown took a direct snap and ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 4:36 to play in the first quarter. Nasir Khan kicked the extra point.
Magnolia, facing a fourth and six at the Camden Fairview 27, scored when Dalen Blanchard passed to Kendrick Carey on the left side line at about the 12. Carey cut back toward the center of the field to get around a defender for the touchdown with 20 seconds left in the quarter. J. Todd Baker missed the extra point.
Martavius Thomas threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jarvis Reed with 7:56 left in the second quarter. Khan kicked the extra point.
Blanchard went over center from the 1 to score on Magnolia’s next drive with 3:55 left in the quarter. His conversion pass attempt to Deraylen Williams was too high.
Camden Fairview’s Brown scored his second touchdown on an 8-yard run with 1:04 seconds in the half. Kahn’s PAT was good to make the score 21-12.
The Cardinals Rashaun Bush recovered a fumble on the kickoff. This resulted in a 30-yard field goal attempt by Khan with five seconds left in the half. It was blocked by Camden Fairview lead 21-12 at the half.
Camden Fairview’s Michael Suell was wide open for a 15-yard touchdown pass from Thomas with 9:57 left in the third quarter. Khan kicked the extra point.
Thomas followed that up with a 45-yard strike to Reed with 5:48 left in the third quarter. The Khan PAT was good.
Deraylen Williams ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 2:01 left in the third quarter. A Magnolia conversion run was stopped short.
Brandon Copeland was the recipient of another Thomas touchdown pass from the 5 with 9:23 left. Camden Fairview’s conversion attempt failed when Brown was tackled by Kemarion Burton short of the goal.
Magnolia got a moral victory on Camden Fairview’s next scoring drive. After a pass gave the Cardinals a first down at the Magnolia 1, Kendrick Carey and Ryder Jackson slung Thomas down for a 16-yard loss. After a short gain and an incomplete pass, Khan booted a 30-yard field goal with 6:54 left.
Magnolia’s Carey ran around the right side for a 27-yard touchdown with 2:17 left and the 44-25 final.
Magnolia hosts Hot Springs for its Homecoming game next Friday, followed by an open date and two final Class 5A-South games against De Queen at home and Hope on the road.
In other Class 5A-South games on Friday:
Hot Springs 50, De Queen 0
Hot Springs Lakeside 31, Arkansas High 7
Hope had a bye week.
The current Class 5A-South standings:
Team Class 5A-South Overall
Camden Fairview 3-0 6-1
Magnolia 2-1 2-5
Hot Springs 2-0 4-2
Lakeside 1-2 2-4
Hope 1-1 1-5
De Queen 0-2 1-5
Arkansas 0-3 1-5
This week’s games
Camden Fairview at De Queen
Hot Springs at Magnolia
Hope at Hot Springs Lakeside
Arkansas High, bye