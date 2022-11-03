Game time for Friday’s Magnolia-Hope football game at Panther Stadium has been moved forward to 5 p.m.
Officials for the schools hope the early kickoff will allow the teams to complete their final regular season game before the arrival of thunderstorms that are expected Friday night.
Magnolia (3-3 conference, 6-3 overall) wants to improve its record for the Class 5A football playoffs. The Panthers, win or lose, will be a No. 4 seed in the first round of the playoffs at Little Rock Joe T. Robinson. The Senators are 7-0 in Class 5A-Central (8-1 overall) and play their final game of the regular season on Saturday against Pine Bluff.
Magnolia and Hope first set the game back to 6 p.m. before opting for an even earlier game time of 5 p.m.
The visiting Bobcats are 1-5 in conference, 1-8 overall.
Conditions could change still further, leading to a postponement until Saturday. Continue to monitor news media for possible changes.