Arkansas Activities Association high school football playoffs scores from Friday night, and next week's games.
All state championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
8-Man
Rector 30, Mountain Pine 28
Izard County 62, Woodlawn 56
Championship game
Izard County v. Rector, 7 p.m. December 1
Class 2A Semi-finals
Carlisle 25, Mount Ida 20
Hazen 56, East Poinsett County 16
Championship game
Carlisle v. Hazen, noon December 2
Class 3A Third Round
Melbourne 21, Glen Rose 20
Booneville 35, Osceola 20
Semi-final Booneville at Melbourne, 7 p.m. December 2
Rison 34, Prescott 29
Charleston 48, Newport 6
Semi-final Charleston at Rison, 7 p.m. December 2
Class 4A Third Round
Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20
Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13
Semi-final Arkadelphia at Harding, 7 p.m. December 2
Nashville 63, Elkins 62
Malvern 27, Warren 21
Semi-final Malvern at Nashville, December 2
Class 5A Semi-finals
Little Rock Parkview 27, Pulaski Robinson 12
Shiloh Christian 48, Camden Fairview 19
Championship game
Little Rock Parkview v. Shiloh Christian, noon December 3
Class 6A Semi-finals
Greenwood 31, Benton 24
Pulaski Academy 54, Catholic 42
Championship game
Pulaski Academy v. Greenwood, 6:30 p.m. December 3
Class 7A Semi-finals
Bryant 42, Conway 21
Bentonville 15, Cabot 13
Championship game
Bentonville v. Bryant, 6:30 p.m. December 2