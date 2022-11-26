AAA

Arkansas Activities Association high school football playoffs scores from Friday night, and next week's games.

All state championship games will be played at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

8-Man

Rector 30, Mountain Pine 28

Izard County 62, Woodlawn 56

Championship game

Izard County v. Rector, 7 p.m. December 1

Class 2A Semi-finals

Carlisle 25, Mount Ida 20

Hazen 56, East Poinsett County 16

Championship game

Carlisle v. Hazen, noon December 2

Class 3A Third Round

Melbourne 21, Glen Rose 20

Booneville 35, Osceola 20

Semi-final Booneville at Melbourne, 7 p.m. December 2

Rison 34, Prescott 29

Charleston 48, Newport 6

Semi-final Charleston at Rison, 7 p.m. December 2

Class 4A Third Round

Harding Academy 29, McGehee 20

Arkadelphia 48, Rivercrest 13

Semi-final Arkadelphia at Harding, 7 p.m. December 2

Nashville 63, Elkins 62

Malvern 27, Warren 21

Semi-final Malvern at Nashville, December 2

Class 5A Semi-finals

Little Rock Parkview 27, Pulaski Robinson 12

Shiloh Christian 48, Camden Fairview 19

Championship game

Little Rock Parkview v. Shiloh Christian, noon December 3

Class 6A Semi-finals

Greenwood 31, Benton 24

Pulaski Academy 54, Catholic 42

Championship game

Pulaski Academy v. Greenwood, 6:30 p.m. December 3

Class 7A Semi-finals

Bryant 42, Conway 21

Bentonville 15, Cabot 13

Championship game

Bentonville v. Bryant, 6:30 p.m. December 2

