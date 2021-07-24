The Magnolia Panthers will largely revisit last year's high school football schedule in 2021, with a few changes and the hope they will be able to play two foes that were no-contests due to COVID-19.
All games will start at 7 p.m.
Magnolia travels to Jacksonville for a scrimmage on Thursday, August 19. Jacksonville was 2-6, 0-3 in Class 5A Central during 2020, beating Mills and Hamburg in non-conference games, losing non-conference games to Sylvan Hills and Sheridan, and losing conference games to White Hall, Watson Chapel and Beebe. Due to last year's unique playoff structure, Jacksonville made the playoffs but lost 42-0 at Batesville.
The actual season for Mark King's Panthers will start August 27 against Harrison in a game that will be played at Harding University in Searcy. The Panthers lost 42-35 to the Goblins last year in a game played at Little Rock Christian. Harrison went on to a 12-2, 6-0 Class 5A West record, falling to Little Rock Christian 52-28 in the Class 5A semi-final.
Magnolia will then host two more quality teams -- Crossett on September 3, and Little Rock Christian on September 10.
Magnolia beat Crossett 16-6 in 2020. COVID-19 knocked Crossett out of its next three scheduled games, but the Eagles came back screaming -- winning five straight including Class 4A playoff games against Central Arkansas Christian and Monticello. They fell 61-27 to Rivercrest in the semi-finals after compiling a 6-2, 3-0 record.
Magnolia beat Little Rock Christian 52-49 after spotting the Warriors a 14-0 lead. The game sent a firm signal that Magnolia, which had only three winning seasons in its past seven, would be a force with which Class 5A would have to contend in 2020.
Christian went on to finish 9-3, 4-1 in Class 5A Central -- losing the state title game to Pulaski Academy, 64-27.
Magnolia's final non-conference game will be September 17 in El Dorado. Magnolia beat El Dorado 27-23 in 2020. The Wildcats finished the season 5-5, 4-1 in Class 6A-East. El Dorado lost its second-round playoff game to Lake Hamilton, 50-14.
Magnolia will start its Class 5A-South conference season September 24 on the road at TexARKana. Last year's scheduled game was a COVID-19 no contest. TexARKana's 2020 season was severely disrupted by the virus. The Razorbacks played only two non-conference and three conference games (7-1, 3-0) before the Class 5A playoff, but beat Alma and Morrilton in close games before losing a semi-final game to Wynne, 28-0.
Magnolia hosts Hot Springs Lakeside on October 1. This was another COVID-19 no contest for Magnolia in 2020. Lakeside was 7-4, 4-1 in Class 5A South, losing to Little Rock Christian 52-14 in the second round of the Class 5A playoff.
Magnolia travels to Camden Fairview on October 8. The Panthers hope to avenge their 42-13 loss to the Cardinals last year. Camden Fairview was 6-6, 3-2 in 2020, losing a second-round playoff game to Harrison, 21-14.
Homecoming for Magnolia will be October 15 against Hot Springs. The Panthers were 52-33 victors against the Trojans in 2020. Hot Springs was 3-5, 2-2 in 2020, including a 42-14 playoff loss to White Hall.
Magnolia will have an open date on October 22 before hosting De Queen on October 29. The Panthers beat the winless Leopards 55-7. De Queen finished the season 0-9, 0-5.
The regular season will end November 5 with a short road trip to Hope. The Panthers beat the Bobcats 42-7 in 2020. Hope was 1-9, 1-5 in 2020 and made a playoff appearence at Morrilton, losing 58-14.
Mark King enters his third year as head coach with a 15-7 record, including back-to-back playoff dates.
Magnolia had a 24-37 record during six seasons under John Panter and won six games only twice in those years, with one playoff trip – a 49-25 loss to Pulaski Academy in 2016.
The Panthers had two playoff wins at home last year -- a 56-11 win against Pea Ridge, and a mighty 76-55 effort against Greenbrier. Magnolia lost in the quarterfinal game to eventual state champion Pulaski Academy, 53-29.
MAGNOLIA PANTHERS FOOTBALL
All games start at 7 p.m.
Class 5A-South conference games are designated with an asterisk.
Aug. 19. At Jacksonville (scrimmage)
Aug. 27. At Harrison (game at Harding University, Searcy)
Sept. 1. Crossett
Sep. 10. Little Rock Christian
Sept.17. At El Dorado
Sept. 24. At Texarkana *
Oct. 1. Hot Springs Lakeside *
Oct. 8. At Camden Fairview *
Oct. 15. Hot Springs * (Homecoming)
Oct. 22. Open date
Oct. 29. De Queen *
Nov. 5. At Hope *
JUNIOR VARSITY FOOTBALL
All games start at 6 p.m.
Sept. 13. El Dorado
Sept. 20. Texarkana
Sept. 27. Camden Fairview
Oct. 11. At El Dorado
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Eighth-grade games start at 5:30 p.m. Ninth-grade games start at 7 p.m.
Aug. 31. El Dorado
Sept. 9. At Nashville
Sept. 16. Hope
Sept. 23. Texarkana
Sept. 30. At Hot Springs Lakeside
Oct. 7. Camden Fairview
Oct. 14. At Hot Springs
Oct. 28. At De Queen