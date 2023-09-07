Taylor defeated Magnet Cove in two of three volleyball matches on Thursday.
Taylor won the varsity game 3-0 and the junior high game 2-0.
Magnet Cove won the eighth-grade game 2-1.
Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 87F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 12:14 am
Taylor defeated Magnet Cove in two of three volleyball matches on Thursday.
Taylor won the varsity game 3-0 and the junior high game 2-0.
Magnet Cove won the eighth-grade game 2-1.