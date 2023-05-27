The Magnolia Panthers baseball team’s season ended in the quarterfinals of the state tournament held in Lonoke, May 11-14.
Magnolia was the No. 3 seed in the 4A South conference. Excessive rain caused the start of the state tournament to be delayed two days. In the first round of the tournament on Saturday, May 13, Magnolia defeated Heber Springs, 12-6. Sunday’s matchup was against the No. 1 seed from the 4A North conference, Gravette Lions, where the Panthers season ended, 13-5.
In postseason honors, four Panthers athletes were recognized for their efforts this season. Sophomore shortstop Bradon Sanchez earned Arkansas 4A South All-Conference honors, as well as a spot on the 4A All-State Tournament Team. Sanchez is a two-year letterman for the Panthers.
The team’s ace pitcher and second baseman, senior Ashton Hunter, was identified as the team’s Defensive Player of the Year for his pitching efforts and chosen for Arkansas 4A South All-Conference. Hunter is a 3-year letterman.
Cade Browning, senior third baseman, will represent Magnolia in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star showdown to be held in Texarkana on June 14. Browning is also 3-year letterman for the Panthers and is committed to play for Southern Arkansas University next year.
Senior catcher Dalen Blanchard, is a 4-year letterman for Magnolia. His honors include Arkansas 4A South All-Conference, 4A All-State, and the team’s Offensive Player of the Year. Blanchard will also represent Magnolia in the Fellowship of Christian Athlete’s All-Star showdown game in Texarkana on June 14.
Blanchard was also selected by baseball coaches across the state in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association (AHSCA) to play in the Arkansas Activities Association All-Star game. He will represent the West squad in a doubleheader to be played on the campus of University of Central Arkansas on June 23. Blanchard earned a baseball scholarship from Southern Arkansas University.
The Panthers graduated 10 seniors on the squad and are coached by Bobby Beeson, Zach Muldoon, and Anthony Meeker.
Magnolia All-Conference shortstop Bradon Sanchez.
Angela Pieratt Photography
Magnolia 4A-South All-Conference pitcher Ashton Hunter, and Magnolia’s Defensive Player of the Year.
Angela Pieratt Photography
Magnolia third baseman Cade Browning will play in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star showdown.
Angela Pieratt Photography
Magnolia catcher Dalen Blanchard was Arkansas 4A South All-Conference, 4A All-State, and the team’s Offensive Player of the Year.
Angela Pieratt Photography