Magnolia took an early lead on a 35-yard field goal by J. Todd Baker, but could manage no more points Friday night in a 15-3 loss to the Crossett Eagles.
All of the scoring took place in the first half, which ended with the host Panthers running out of time within a foot of the goal line.
The Panthers (0-2) scored on their first drive. They got the football after Devin Carter sacked Eagles quarterback Tyrique Jones for a six-yard loss on fourth down at the Magnolia 39, during Crossett’s opening drive.
Deraylen Williams caught a fourth-down pass from Dalen Blanchard to set up a Magnolia first down at the Crossett 16, but the Panthers could get no closer than the 13 when a flag for a false start pushed them back to the 18.
Baker kicked the football down the middle from Blanchard’s hold with 4:55 left in the first quarter.
Crossett responded with a 65-yard, 10-play drive that ended with a fourth down, 31-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Dewayne Ashford in the right corner of the end zone.
The snap on the extra-point kick attempt was in the dirt. Holder Eric Massenburg picked up the ball and ran to his left for a two-point conversion and an 8-3 Crossett lead with 44 seconds left in the first period.
Magnolia went four-and-out on its next series.
Crossett extended its lead on a 12-play, 64-yard drive. Jones threw an 11-yard touchdown to Jackson Moore with 6:55 left in the half. Tristian Mondragon kicked the extra point for a 15-3 lead that proved to be the final score in the game.
But no one knew that yet.
Crossett’s Brandon Urbina booted an onside kick that was recovered by Baker Allhands at the Magnolia 31.
Magnolia’s Blanchard and Williams combined for several short runs during a 16-play drive.
A 14-yard pass from Blanchard to Jacob Hebert got Magnolia past midfield on third down. Williams had a 9-yard rush and Blanchard ran for 16 yards to the Crossett 14.
Blanchard threw 12 yards to Williams, and a roughing-the-passer penalty gave the Panthers a first down and goal at the 1 with 17 seconds left in the half. A pass to Garrion Curry was incomplete, and a handoff to Williams was just short of the goal line as time expired in the half.
Both teams had little success on their first drives of the third quarter.
Following a punt that gave Magnolia possession at its own 36, the Panthers drove to the Eagles 19 before turning the ball over on downs.
Terrance Biddle gave Magnolia some hope when he recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 32.
Magnolia lost yardage on the drive and punted from its own 26.
Kadarious Williams intercepted a Jones pass on Crossett’s first play after the punt. Magnolia took over at the Magnolia 21.
But Crossett’s Kameron Williams recovered a fumble at the Magnolia 31.
Crossett drove to the Magnolia 12 before running out of downs.
Magnolia reached midfield but turned the ball over on downs with 1:11 left. Crossett ran out the clock.
Magnolia and Crossett have played annually for many years. Crossett last won, 23-20, in 2015.
The Panthers will host Little Rock Christian at 7 p.m. Friday. The Warriors are 2-0 after a 38-20 win against Searcy, and a 41-8 victory over Little Rock Central.