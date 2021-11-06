The Columbia Christian Crusaders were back in basketball action Friday night against New Life Christian in North Little Rock.
The JV Lady Crusaders defeated the Lady Warriors 28-24. Adley Walker led Columbia with 10 points and Heidi Rowe contributed 8.
The JV Boys knocked off the Warriors 57-23. Jackson Newton led all scorers with 35 points and Ruston Hern added 10. Nolan Walker had 6 steals.
The varsity Lady Crusaders beat the Lady Warriors 44-18. Lily Carter led all scorers with 15, Kate Story had 10 and Claudia Ray added 4.
The Columbia Christian varsity boys improved to 3-2 on the year, defeating the Warriors 68-43. Judd Walker led the Crusaders with 20 points and 16 rebounds, Garrett Waters scored a season high of 16, and Lucas Carter added 14.
The Crusaders will travel to Christian Ministries Academy on Monday to take on the Conquerors. Games will start at 4 p.m.