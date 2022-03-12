Thousands of Magnolia area residents are expected to travel to Hot Springs on Saturday as the unbeaten Magnolia Panthers play the Blytheville Chickasaws for the Arkansas Class 4A Basketball Championship.
Game time is 7:45 p.m. at Bank OZK Arena. Doors open at 5 p.m. the Class 4A girls’ championship game between Nashville (33-2) and Farmington (33-1) at 6 p.m.
All four finalists were determined during the Class 4A state tournament that ended Monday night in Magnolia.
Tickets may be purchased online using the GoFan app. Tickets for the championship round are $8, with a $1.40 service charge.
The game will be televised live on AETN. Magnolia radio station KVMZ, 99.1 FM.
Going into Saturday’s championship game, the current group of Magnolia seniors has compiled a record since their freshman year of 100-6.
Magnolia was 23-5 in 2019, when the Panthers under Dyun Long beat Mills in overtime for the Class 4A title.
Magnolia was 26-0 in 2020 – Ben Lindsey’s first year as head coach. The Panthers were poised to play the Mills Comets again in a rematch of their 2019 title game when the emerging COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the state basketball finals. Magnolia and Mills were declared co-champions.
Magnolia finished the 2021 season 23-1. It had a 54-game winning streak going until Morrilton beat the Panthers in the state semi-finals.
Magnolia (28-0) beat Mills 59-56 in the semi-finals on Monday night on a three-point basket by Arkansas Razorbacks signee Derrian Ford. Blytheville (28-7) advanced with a 54-45 win against Berryville.
Dressing in Panthers uniforms for a final time will be seniors Jay Todd Baker, Derrian Ford, Marcus Snider Jr., Adrien Walker, Devonta Walker and Deraylen Williams.