The Maranatha Eagles of El Dorado swept the Eagles from Jacksonville Christian Academy at home on Friday evening.
In junior high volleyball action, the MBCS Eagles won in two sets, 25-17 and 25-7. Arlington Weido racked up 15 serve attempts with 13 aces, while Kathryn Reed accounted for 4 assists and 7 kills.
In high school volleyball, MBCS won in two sets, 25-12 and 25-19. Natalie Burns and Arlington Weido each had 14 serve attempts with Burns landing 8 aces, while Weido landed 5. Kathryn Reed led the team in assists with 9, followed by Burns with 8. Kaeci Bishop had 9 kills, Burns had 7.
In junior high basketball, MBCS took the early lead jumping out 16-0 in the first quarter and leading 30-2 at the half. The final score found MBCS on top 36-17. Andrew Reed had the high points for the night with 9, led by Caleb Hopson with 7.
The Eagles are at home against Southwest Christian today, and at home against Ambassador Baptist Academy from Malvern on Friday.