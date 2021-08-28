Harrison beat Magnolia 26-7 on Friday night during a non-conference game played at Harding University in Searcy.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
The Goblins scored the game’s first touchdown but the extra point attempt failed.
The Panthers mounted their only scoring drive late in the first period when Kendrick Carey returned a punt 49 yards to the Harrison 11. Runs by Deraylen Williams and quarterback Dalen Blanchard put Magnolia on the goal line. Garrion Curry scored on a 1-yard run. J. Todd Baker kicked the extra point.
Curry scored again in the second quarter but the touchdown was nullified by a penalty against Magnolia.
Three second-half Harrison touchdowns secured the win for the Goblins.
Magnolia hosts its first home game of the season next week, playing Crossett at 7 p.m. Friday.