Columbia Christian School beat Smackover in volleyball on Monday at the Crusaders’ home court. The Lady Crusaders are now 4-1.
CCS won in three straight sets, 25-6, 25-16, 27-25. Heidi Rowe led the team with 11 aces. Sydney Edwards had 8, Katy Goodheart had 6, Adley Walker had 3, and Leiahna Dennis had 2.
Libero Sydney Edwards had 5 digs/assists. Heidi Rowe led the team with 4 kills.
The CCS junior varsity won in two sets, 25-17 and 25-17. Lorelai Mitchell led the team with 7 aces followed by Emory Walker with 5. Anna Waller and Kamdyn Keith also recorded 2 kills.
CCS hosts Christian Ministries Academy of Hot Springs at 4:30 p.m. today.