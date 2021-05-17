The Magnolia Panthers advanced to the Arkansas Class 4A baseball championship on Saturday, defeating the Farmington Cardinals 8-2.
Magnolia will play Valley View of Jonesboro for the state title at a time to be announced.
On Friday, Magnolia (20-5) beat Joe T. Robinson of Little Rock 11-1 to advance against Farmington (23-7).
Valley View (28-6) beat Shiloh Christian (24-8) 11-5 on Saturday.
In last week’s South Region Tournament at Nashville, Magnolia beat Malvern 4-2, defeated Bauxite 11-2, and overwhelmed Nashville 12-2 to earn its first-round seed in the state tournament at Morrilton.
Nashville beat Camden Fairview 8-7 before the Scrappers were upended by Magnolia.
Magnolia tied with Camden Fairview to lead Class 4A-8 with 11-3 regular season records.