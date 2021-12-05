Magnolia won two basketball games this weekend at the Red River Hoopfest at Texas High in TEXarkana.
The Panthers (3-0) beat the Bartlesville, OK, Bruins 73-53 on Saturday. They were led by Arkansas signee Derrian Ford, who had 27 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Nevi Tell had 14 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Adrien Walker had 12 points, three rebounds and four assists. Devonta Walker had 11 points and 16 rebounds.
On Friday, Magnolia beat the Calvert, TX, Trojans 75-43. Ford had 21 points, three rebounds and two assists. Tell had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Adrien Walker had 13 points, three rebounds and five assists. Devonta Walker had 10 points and seven assists.