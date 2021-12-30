Derrian Ford scored 29 points as Magnolia won the King Cotton Holiday Classic Creed Division Championship on Wednesday, beating Little Rock Parkview 67-58.
Magnolia has won all nine games since losing to Morrilton in the Class 4A state semi-final last March, and has won 63 of its past 64 basketball games.
Parkview, a good Arkansas Class 5A squad coached by former Arkansas Razorbacks star Scotty Thurman, fell to 4-2.
Next for Ben Lindsey’s Magnolia team is the start of Class 4A-8 conference play. The Panthers will return to Pine Bluff on Tuesday, January 4 for high school boys, girls and B boys games against Watson Chapel.
Magnolia scored the first points Wednesday on a Devonta Walker layup. Parkview’s Addison Shelton tied the game at 2-2. Ford came back with his first layup at the 5:43 mark in the first period.
Ford followed with another basket, which was a signal to fans that Wednesday’s game would not be like the Arkansas signee’s Tuesday performance. On Tuesday against Shreveport Huntington, heavily guarded Ford was 11-21 from the line but only 1-12 from the field as Adrian Walker and Nevi Tell stepped up with 17 and 14 points, respectively.
Against Parkview, Ford was 10-24 from the field, including a pair of three-pointers. He was 7-10 at the foul line and with 14 rebounds, had a comfortable double-double.
Tell had 12 points against Parkview. Devonta Walker and Marcus Snider had 10, and Adrian Walker had 6.
Magnolia twice led by 7 points in the first period following a Ford free throw at 2:50, and a Tell jumper at 1:37. A basket by Jaylen Miller cut Magnolia’s lead to 14-11 as the first period ended.
Magnolia set an 18-11 lead on a Tell jumper, but Parkview went on a run.
The Patriot’s Jaylen Miller sank a 3, Darius Miller scored 2 and Jaylen Miller got another 3 as Parkview took a 19-18 lead. Magnolia’s Ford responded with a 3, but Parkview’s Nate Coley tied the game at 21-21 with a layup at the 4:58 mark.
Magnolia broke things open with an 11-point run that started with an Adrien Walker free throw, back-to-back buckets by Ford, a Devonta Walker dunk, another Ford basket and finally two successful trips to the line by Ford.
Parkview’s Jaylen Miller scored a 3 as the half expired, but Magnolia took its 32-24 lead into the locker room.
Marcus Snider put Magnolia up by 10 early in the third, and the Panthers led through the end of the game.
Jaylen Miller cut Magnolia’s lead to 5 with a 3-point jumper, and Carson Backus hit 2 to take the deficit down to 3 points. But a Snider basket put Magnolia back up to 5.
Magnolia took a 43-36 lead on a Snider 3-pointer with 3:19 left in the third. Another Ford trey gave Magnolia a 48-40 lead. Baskets by Parkview’s Coley and Dallas Thomas cut the lead but a Ford free throw made the score 49-45 as the third period ended.
A Nevi Tell shot put Magnolia into a 54-45 lead. Two Tell free throws made it 56-48.
Parkview went on a late run after a Marcus Snider trey gave Magnolia a 59-50 lead. Coley hit a 3, Cameron Wallace had back-to-back dunks, and a Coley free throw cut Magnolia’s lead to 59-58 with 1:31 to play.
Magnolia scored the game’s final eight points on a Ford dunk, and successive two-shot foul line trips by Tell, Ford and -- with three seconds left, Devonta Walker. Magnolia won 67-58.
Magnolia was one of eight teams from four states in the King Cotton’s Creed Division – named after tournament founder Travis Creed. North Little Rock won the King Division with an 82-72 victory against Beaumont United.
Parkview won the Women’s Division with an 87-46 win against Goose Creek Memorial High of Baytown, TX.