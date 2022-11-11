The Magnolia Panthers girls basketball team started their season successfully on Thursday at Panther Arena, defeating Junction City 56-37.
Their next home game is 5 p.m. Tuesday at home against Rison.
The girls team is led by first-year head coach Keysha Hill, the former junior high girls coach at Hot Springs Junior Academy. Hill took over the program from Shanae Williams. Under Williams, the 2021-22 Magnolia girls had an unbeaten season in Class 4A-8, and an overall record of 23-6. Magnolia lost a quarter-final game to Farmington in the Class 4A State Tournament.
Hill played women’s basketball for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders and graduated in 2011 with a degree in physical education, wellness and leisure.
CLICK THE PDF to see the Magnolia School District’s master basketball schedule.
The Magnolia boys, the defending Class 4A basketball champion, won’t hit the court until Tuesday, November 29. They will host Crossett.