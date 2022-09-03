HAYNESVILLE – In the latest installment of one of the area’s best rivalries, Haynesville defeated the North Webster Knights, 29-28.
Haynesville trailed 28-14 at halftime, but pitched a second half shutout and chewed up yards and clock to score the go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion with only 22 ticks left on the clock. North Webster had won in their previous two trips to Red Franklin Memorial Stadium.
In the opening quarter the Knights wasted no time getting on the board as QB Colin McKenzie found receiver Greg Davis for a long touchdown on the game’s first play from scrimmage.
Haynesville responded quickly with a scoring drive to take a 7-6 lead, but North Webster then went on a long drive that bled out the remainder of the first quarter. Knights running back Braedon Robertson finished the drive with a 6-yard TD run on the first play of quarter number two.
Following a Haynesville turnover, North Webster went to Robertson again, this time on a screen pass, covering 75 yards. The two-point try was good on the ground from senior Cooper Sanders to extend the Knights lead to 22-7.
After the Golden Tornado struck back to cut the lead back to one score, a pair of long completions from McKenzie to Sanders setup a 1-yard McKenzie QB sneak to extend the lead, although the extra-point attempt was blocked.
