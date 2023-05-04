Logoly State Park near Magnolia is featured this month in the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism’s report on attractions in the state.
Logoly was Arkansas’s first environmental education state park. The park teaches about the importance of nature and sustainable living.
“Children are our future,” said Heather Runyan, park interpreter at Logoly State Park. “As an environmental education park we work with a lot of students and kids involved with groups such as scouts and the Boys and Girls Club. By helping them understand the importance of our natural resources and the role they play in the world around us, children will be able to grow into responsible environmental leaders who will shape how we deal with challenges related to those resources and their protection. This is especially important for Arkansas as a state that relies heavily on our natural resources and resource-based tourism.”
In the mid 1970s, The Nature Conservancy first acquired the land and in order to protect it, the land was designated a natural area and managed by the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission. Soon after, the area was acquired by the state park system and thus became Arkansas’s first environmental education park. It is currently managed jointly as a natural area and state park.
Logoly State Park is around 370 acres and most of this is a natural area that includes old-growth forest, mineral springs and plants. There are three trails here and interpretive signs along them give information about the area. “Logoly State Park is a beautiful place with a lot to see and do,” said Runyan. “There are trails that take you through upland and bottomland forest where you can see a variety of plant and animal species. There is an eco-friendly visitor center with interactive exhibits where you can look, listen, touch and even smell things as you learn about the natural and cultural history of the land. There is a small pond for those wanting to fish. We also have picnic areas and a playground for those who want a pretty place to have a picnic and let the kids run off some energy.”
The environment found at the park also stands out.
“The longleaf pine mixed with a variety of hardwoods make this different from many places across the state,” said Runyan. “Where much of the state’s longleaf pine has been replaced with loblolly, in the Gulf Coastal Plain there are still areas where you can see this original native species, including at Logoly State Park. The diversity of plants and habitats also allow for some interesting wildlife to live in the area, such as pine warblers and western dwarf salamanders.”
A trail at the park leads to Magnesia Springs, which has interesting historic ties to the area. “This area got its first start in tourism due to Magnesia Springs and the other mineral springs found here,” said Runyan. “People in the 1800s believed that the minerals in the springs would cure a variety of ailments. Visitation started with local families who would come to spend time with friends and family and enjoy the springs. As word spread, the popularity of the springs grew. In the 1880s, when the railroad was put in, the area saw a large increase in visitation coming from all over. The towns in this area grew around the tourism of the springs. Despite the decline of the springs’ popularity in the early 1900s, the area continues to be a great place for people to get together.”
Before the land became a natural area and state park, it was owned by three families, who let a Boy Scout group use it for their summer camp. They named it Camp Logoly in recognition of the families. The name they chose was taken from the first two letters of each family's surname, the Longinos, Goodes and Lyles: Logoly.
"I think the most misunderstood aspect of Logoly State Park is that people might think because it is small, there is nothing to see or do here," said Runyan. "In reality we have trails, a pond, picnic areas, a playground and a visitor center with a variety of interactive exhibits for guests to enjoy."
CLICK HERE for more details about Logoly State Park.