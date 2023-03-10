Columbia County’s official 2022-23 deer harvest numbers were the worst in two decades of records, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
The state’s harvest report for the just-completed 2022-23 season said the county’s hunters bagged 3,258 deer, including 1,423 antlered deer, 148 button bucks and 1,687 does. The total was down 812 from the previous season.
The state’s online records for annual deer harvests by county go back to the 2004-2005 season. Hunters got 3,378 deer in that season.
The best local deer season of recent times was 2010-11, when Columbia County hunters bagged 5,995 deer.
The current bag limit for Columbia County hunters is five per season (no more than two bucks).
Columbia County deer harvest by season:
2004-5 – 3,378
2005-6 – 3,732
2006-7 – 4,444
2007-8 – 4,518
2008-9 – 5,728
2009-10 – 5,531
2010-11 – 5,995
2011-12 – 5,632
2012-13 – 4,889
2013-14 – 5,742
2014-15 – 5,108
2015-16 – 4,946
2016-17 – 4,332
2017-18 – 5,323
2018-19 – 4,189
2019-20 – 4,193
2020-21 – 4,330
2021-22 – 4,070
2022-23 -- 3,258