Columbia County's 2022-23 deer harvest was the worst in two decades, according to Arkansas Game and Fish Commission figures.

Columbia County’s official 2022-23 deer harvest numbers were the worst in two decades of records, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

The state’s harvest report for the just-completed 2022-23 season said the county’s hunters bagged 3,258 deer, including 1,423 antlered deer, 148 button bucks and 1,687 does. The total was down 812 from the previous season.

The state’s online records for annual deer harvests by county go back to the 2004-2005 season. Hunters got 3,378 deer in that season.

The best local deer season of recent times was 2010-11, when Columbia County hunters bagged 5,995 deer.

The current bag limit for Columbia County hunters is five per season (no more than two bucks).

Columbia County deer harvest by season:

2004-5 – 3,378

2005-6 – 3,732

2006-7 – 4,444

2007-8 – 4,518

2008-9 – 5,728

2009-10 – 5,531

2010-11 – 5,995

2011-12 – 5,632

2012-13 – 4,889

2013-14 – 5,742

2014-15 – 5,108

2015-16 – 4,946

2016-17 – 4,332

2017-18 – 5,323

2018-19 – 4,189

2019-20 – 4,193

2020-21 – 4,330

2021-22 – 4,070

2022-23 -- 3,258

