Three members of the Magnolia Trap Team recently competed in the Ninety-Seventh Annual Louisiana State Trapshooting Championships.
The competition, sponsored by the Louisiana Trapshooting Association, was held at the Toby Bancroft Memorial Gun Club in West Monroe.
Magen Bond, a ninth-grade student at MHS, won the Louisiana Class C, Lady 1, Doubles Championship, Runner-Up in the Louisiana Class B, Singles Championship, and was the Overall winner of the Louisiana Preliminary Handicap Event.
Eleventh-grade student, Olivia Ferguson, was the Class D Doubles Champion, the Class C Singles Champion, and Class B Singles Champion. Olivia was also the Class C Highest Overall Average Non-Resident.
Landon Chandler, a ninth-grader at MHS, won the Louisiana State Singles, Doubles & Handicap Championships. He celebrated his 15 birthday on Sunday, May 2 by winning the LTA Doubles and LTA Handicap Championships. Landon also had the Highest Average for the Singles, Doubles, and Handicap Championships and had Highest Overall Average for the entire week.