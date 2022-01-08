The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), in partnership with the Claiborne Parish Watershed District Commission (CPWDC), is hosting a “Reef Rodeo” for Lake Claiborne.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, January 15 at the public boat launch on Arizona Road.
More than 200 unused Christmas trees were collected by LDWF from local vendors for anglers to disperse throughout the lake as fish attractors. Participants will be given trees they can place in their favorite fishing spot to attract fish. Weights needed to sink the trees are limited and will be provided on a first come, first serve basis. Participants may also provide their own weights; concrete cinder blocks are often used. Any trees that are not given away will be deployed by LDWF to further enhance public fishing piers and the existing artificial reefs in the lake.
For questions regarding Lake Claiborne, contact LDWF Inland Fisheries Biologist Manager Jeff Sibley at (318) 371-3066 or jsibley@wlf.la.gov.