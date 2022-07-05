The SouthArk Outdoor Expo, hosted by the SouthArk Foundation, will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 10 at the El Dorado Conference Center.
There will be a full day of hands-on activities, live entertainment, contests, activities, and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families, and children. Admission is 1 canned or packaged food item per person, which will be given to a local food pantry.
Contests will include the Leslie Darden Hero 5K Run/Walk sponsored by SAMA Healthcare Services, Withrow Family Rib Cook-off with cash prizes, Standard Lithium Auto Show, and The Systems Group Student Art Contest.
Live music will be performed throughout the day.
A chainsaw wood carving demonstration, target shooting, archery, hide tanning demonstrations, Kids World, craft vendors, food trucks and more will be part of the festival.
