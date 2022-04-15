Registration is open for the annual Tom Dehoney Memorial Big Bass Tournament, held in conjunction with the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
This year’s tournament will be held from safelight to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21 from the North Shore Landing at Lake Columbia.
CLICK HERE to download the entry form and tournament rules.
For updated information call Doug Ruby at 870-904-0881.
Seven hourly prizes will be awarded, plus the grand prize for the largest bass of the tournament. The first hourly Big Bass Award will be at 8 a.m. and each following hour until 2 p.m.
Tournament Headquarters will be at the North Shore Landing. All tournament activities (check-in, take-off, weigh-in, etc.) will be conducted from that location.
All boats must be checked in and launched at the North Shore Landing to be eligible to participate in the tournament. Boats must be checked in before 6 a.m. to participate. There will be no shotgun start. Boats will leave the landing in single file by order of registration.
The grand prize is $1,000. Hourly awards to be determined by participation – if 40 entries, $150, if over 55 entries, $250. If no legal fish is weighed during an hour period, the prize money will be carried over to the next hour.
Mike Bryant was the 2021 overall winner with a 5.87-pound bass.