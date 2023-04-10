Logoly State Park will host a “bioblitz” at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The event’s goal is to classify the plant life visible from the walking trail along the Crane’s Fly and Spring Branch trails.
Volunteers will meet at the visitor center.
A bioblitz is a collaborative effort to discover and catalog as many species of plants, animals and fungi as possible, within a specific area, over a defined period of time (usually 24 hours). Knowing the diversity of plants around Logoly will help park staff better manage park resources and provide better information to guests.
Volunteers should wear appropriate clothing for hiking on uneven terrain. If you have one, it would be helpful to bring a camera or smartphone for recording observations. The park will provide volunteers with pens and a data collection sheet.
For more information, contact Logoly@Arkansas.com or call 870-695-3561.
Established as a state park in 1974, Logoly State Park was created as Arkansas’s first environmental education park. The park includes a 200-acre natural area and park staff work with the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission to conserve and protect the natural resources found in the park.