Twenty Arkansans, including a few from South Arkansas, will have the hunt of a lifetime this fall as they chase elk on public land in the state.
Their names were chosen via random computerized draw last week.
The drawings normally take place during the Buffalo River Elk Festival, but this year’s festival was delayed to reduce the chance of cancelations from COVID-19 restrictions. The same computerized draw was used when last year’s festival was canceled, marking the first time the elk permits were not drawn in person at the festival.
Among Arkansas’ 2021 elk hunt permit winners:
Oct. 4-8
Zone 1 Antlerless — Jason Hamlin, Taylor
Oct. 25-29
Zone 2 Antlerless — Alan Cowger, El Dorado
Zone 4 Either Sex — Otis Feemster, Camden
For Arkansans still after an elk tag, there’s still an opportunity. Three of the public land tags have been held in reserve to be drawn from people who enter onsite at this year’s festival, tentatively scheduled for September 3-4.
“We still want to have a good incentive for people to come to the Buffalo River Elk Festival and see what elk country is all about, but we needed to make sure that the majority of hunters had plenty of time to scout if they were drawn,” Wes Wright, Elk Program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said. “Winners will need to be onsite during the draw to claim their tag if their name is called.”
Applications for the permits were submitted in May, and 4,547 individuals applied for the coveted tags. Hunters are allowed to choose their weapons from archery, including crossbows, muzzleloaders, modern rifles, modern shotguns and handguns. All public land hunts occur on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area. Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands. Public land permit holders are required to attend an orientation before the hunt and will be notified of the time and location.