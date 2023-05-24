Logoly State Park will celebrate 50 years as an Arkansas State Park with an anniversary celebration at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 3.
The park is located at 131 Columbia Road 459, south of U.S. 79 near McNeil.
The event is sponsored by Peoples Bank, Magnolia Bake Shop, Car-Mart of Magnolia and Brookshire’s of Magnolia.
Park staff will lead programs and guided hikes throughout the day. Free popcorn will be available in the visitor center courtesy of Car-Mart of Magnolia. Cake, donated by Magnolia Bake Shop and ice cream, provided by Brookshire’s, will be available during the anniversary celebration at 1:30 p.m.
The park is also hosting a bioblitz that day. A bioblitz is an effort to catalogue as many species as possible of plants, animals and fungi in an area on a set day. Visitors can participate in staff-led bioblitz activities or individually.
Arkansas State Parks is celebrating its centennial this year. Hours contributed to the bioblitz will count toward individual hours for Arkansas State Parks 100 Hours of Centennial Service.
The grand opening of “Generations of Memories: The History of Logoly State Park” will also coincide with the anniversary celebration. For a complete list of activities, contact logoly@arkansas.com or call 870-695-3561.
Established as a state park in 1973, Logoly State Park was created as Arkansas’s first environmental education park. The park includes a 200-acre natural area and park staff work with the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission to conserve and protect the natural resources found in the park.