Reductions to cleaning and mowing service at the Buckhorn and Pikeville recreation areas on Lake Greeson have been announced by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Vicksburg District.
The Corps said in a statement that these areas have low visitation and that access is across privately-owned, unmaintained roads. It is no longer economically feasible to continue the level of service that has been provided in the past, the Corps said.
Mowing will be reduced to a maximum of three times per year to coincide with Memorial Day, the Fourth of July and Labor Day. Trash pick-up will be suspended and restrooms will be closed.
Picnic tables will remain in place, and the areas will remain open for camping and public use. Visitors using the areas will be required to remove trash generated during their stay.
In lieu of complete closure, the areas were left open as pack-in and pack-out to provide recreational opportunities on the west side of Lake Greeson.
The areas will be monitored for litter and vandalism and the decision to completely close the areas will be periodically reevaluated based on the findings. Visitors should do their part to keep the areas clean and litter-free.