Registration is open for the Tom Dehoney Memorial Big Bass Tournament, held in conjunction with the Magnolia Blossom Festival.
Boats will launch at safelight on Saturday, May 20 and the tournament will end at 2 p.m. Events will be held at North Shore Landing on Lake Columbia.
Seven hourly prizes will be awarded, plus a $1,000 grand prize for the largest bass of the tournament. The first hourly award will be at 8 a.m.
CLICK HERE for the entry form.
All boats must be checked in and launched at the North Shore Landing to be eligible to participate in the tournament. Boats must be checked in before 6 a.m. Boats will be launched in registration order.
Hourly awards to be determined by participation – if 40)entries, $150; if over 55 entries, $250.
If no legal fish is weighed during an hour period, the prize money will be carried over to the next hour.
No prizes will be awarded before 2:15 p.m. on the day of the tournament.
CLICK HERE for the official rules.