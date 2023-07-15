The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has scheduled drawdowns at Lake Claiborne in Claiborne Parish, and Lake Bistineau in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes.
At Lake Claiborne, the LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to open the water control structure on September 18 for shoreline maintenance and erosion control.
Once the water control structure is open, the lake should dewater at a rate of 4 to 6 inches per day until it reaches a target level of 7 feet below pool stage. The drawdown gates will be closed on January 31, 2024, to allow the lake to refill.
The Claiborne Parish Watershed District passed a resolution in 2010 to have scheduled drawdowns on the reservoir every 6 years for general shoreline maintenance of piers, boathouses etc. The rotation is such that it does not interfere with the regularly scheduled drawdowns of Lake D’Arbonne, which is located downstream.
Additionally, LDWF will be working with CPWD to install some artificial fish habitats in the lake during the drawdown period.
CLICK HERE for more information regarding the management of Lake Claiborne and the Waterbody Management Plan.
At Lake Bistineau, the purpose of the drawdown is to reduce the expansion of giant salvenia. The drawdown will also benefit fisheries production by improving aquatic habitat and reducing the amount of organic matter on the lake bottom.
LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development open the water control structure on July 31. Once the water control structure is open, the lake should dewater at a rate of 4 to 6 inches per day until it reaches a potential maximum drawdown level of 8 feet below pool stage. This dewater rate could be impacted, however, by local rainfall in the surrounding watershed. Aquatic habitat conditions will be monitored during the drawdown and a gate closure date will be determined and announced at a later date.
During the drawdown, an estimated 10,000 acres of water will remain in the lake. Boaters can still access the lake during the drawdown from the following public boat launches: Port of Bistineau Launch, Bossier Public Launch, Grice’s, and Bayou Dorcheat Public Launch. Boaters are advised to use caution during the low water period, as boat lanes will not provide normal clearance of underwater obstructions.
Herbicide applications will continue during the drawdown period.
CLICK HERE to see the Lake Bistineau Waterbody Management Plan.