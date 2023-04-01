The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is exploring the idea of enacting two regulations concerning trophy catfishing. A formal survey has been launched at the commission website.
The comment period will be open through April 7 to measure public opinion on the two possible regulations changes.
One possible new regulation would make it unlawful for a sport angler or commercial angler to possess more than one catfish of any species greater than 34 inches long from the Mississippi River.
The second regulation being considered for proposal would prohibit the movement of live, wild caught fish out of Arkansas.
Public opinion about these regulations is being gathered as an attempt to recognize trophy catfish angling opportunities while still allowing harvest of smaller catfish for personal consumption and commercial fishing opportunities.