The DeGray Lake and hydropower plant will commemorate their 50th anniversary with open house on Wednesday, January 18.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District is sponsoring the event from 9-11:30 a.m. at DeGray Lake Visitor Center in Arkadelphia.
The event is free and open to the public. The visitor center is located at 543 Skyline Drive Arkadelphia, Arkansas, 71923. Parking will be available onsite along with overflow parking at the spillway boat ramp.
Dedicated on May 20, 1972, after seven years of construction, DeGray Dam can produce 78 megawatts of energy, or the equivalent of 53,000 tons of coal. The 31,900-acre multi-purpose project includes the 13,800-acre lake, which encompasses 15 recreation areas and 488 campsites. Recreation at DeGray Lake provides an economic benefit of
$42.8 million in visitor spending and sustains 298 jobs within 30 miles of the project. DeGray Lake’s water supply provides an economic benefit of $30.3 million.