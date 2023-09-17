Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited six people Friday for alleged migratory game birds violations in Webster Parish.
Agents cited Chance Mouser, 18, of Haughton, Riley Pate, 19, of Sibley, James O’Rear, 20, of Benton, Ashton Stewart, 20, of Dubberly, George Chambers, 18, of Benton, and Landon Talley, 18, of Haughton, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Mouser was also cited for placing bait to hunt migratory game birds and aiding and abetting others in taking migratory game birds over a baited area.
Agents were working the Crane Lake portion of Lake Bistineau when they observed the subjects actively hunting teal over a baited area. Agents seized two teal and donated them to a local charity.
Agents involved in the case are Agent Zac Funderburk, Sgt. Will Holomon, Corporal Justin Greer, Agent Trace Francis, Sgt. Chuck Dison, Corporal Emily Sexton and Corporal John Blalock.
All migratory game bird baiting cases are filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution in Federal Court.