The City of Magnolia is applying for a parks and tourism grant, and seeks public input.
CLICK HERE to take a brief survey regarding three types of parks.
The survey asks for thoughts about a potential dog park, skateboard park, and/or splash pad.
It seeks to learn which of the three options the public would most like to see in Magnolia, and to get estimates on how frequently they would be used.
It also presents an option that asks, "If you do not think Magnolia needs any of these three additional parks, please explain your thoughts."
The survey will be available online until July 5.