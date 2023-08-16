The Farmers Bank Foundation will present the fourth South Arkansas Outdoor Social on September 29-30.
The event benefits the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation (AGFF) and includes a Fishing Tournament and free Fishing Derby on Friday, September 29, followed by a competitive Trap Shooting Tournament on Saturday, September 30.
Events will take place at Lake Erling and at Southern Arkansas University.
The weekend will kick off Friday morning with a competitive Fishing Tournament at Lake Erling. The event will meet and launch at AGRED Park. The tournament begins at safe light and ends at 3 p.m. First prize is $1,000 (based on 25 entries), or 60% of entry fees collected. The remaining 40% of entry fees will be donated to AGFF. Entry fee per boat is $100. There will also be a $10 per boat Big Bass pot with 100% payback per boat. For more Fishing Tournament details and registration information, please call Chris Boswell at 870-949-1772.
On Friday evening, a Fishing Derby will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the SAU Engineering/Armory Pond. The Fishing Derby is free to attend, and no sign-up is required, but a fishing license is needed. Fishing equipment and license sign-ups will be available on-site by the AGFF.
The pond will also be stocked by AGFF, and participants will be allowed to take their catch per the legal limit. The event is open to children ages 16-and-under, and adults 65 or older. A disabled fishing license holder, or properly licensed persons between 16 and 64, may fish if accompanied by a person under 16 who is actively fishing.
Prizes are presented by the AGFF. Food will be provided by the Farmers Bank Foundation.
On Saturday, September 30, a trap shooting tournament will occur at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trapshooting Range at Southern Arkansas University’s Governor Ben T. Laney Farm. The event will begin at 8 a.m.
The tournament is accepting five-person teams. The entry fee is $100 per person for 50 targets, and ammunition is included in the fee. In addition to the tournament, there will be a 50-50 money shoot. The entry fee for the money shoot event is $20 per person, and the winner splits the pot with the AGFF.
Trap Shooting Tournament sponsors and teams can sign up by contacting Candace Rankin at candace.rankin@myfarmers.bank or by calling 870-235-7003. The registration deadline is Monday, September 25. Additional sponsorship opportunities are also available.
All proceeds from these events will benefit the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. AGFF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting hunting, fishing, and conservation education among the youth of Arkansas.
“The South Arkansas Outdoor Social is one of the signature events for the Farmers Bank Foundation,” said Elizabeth Anderson, Farmers Bank Foundation Executive Director. “It benefits a wonderful organization in the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, which actively sustains and amplifies the high-quality outdoor recreation we all love in Arkansas. This will be the fourth year we have partnered with the AGFF, and we hope to keep this great relationship going for many more to come!”
