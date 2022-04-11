The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents rescued a deck hand from the Mississippi River in East Carroll Parish early Friday morning.
Agents received a call around 1 a.m. about a 33-year-old deck hand who fell off a tugboat and into the Mississippi River near the Lake Providence port. Agents responded to the scene immediately and rescued the deck hand on the banks of the river around 2 a.m.
According to the deck hand, he fell off the tugboat while wearing a personal flotation device and holding a hand-held radio. The deck hand was able swim to the bank on the Louisiana side of the river and notify the tugboat operator. The tugboat operator then notified officials.
Agents brought the deck hand to the Lake Providence Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and released.