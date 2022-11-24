The Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission has started Eats & Clean Streets, a statewide initiative encouraging businesses that offer to-go packaging to get involved in litter prevention efforts.
Already, nearly 100 Arkansas restaurant and convenience store locations have pledged to promote litter prevention through the program.
“As we continue to see a boost in tourism across the state, it is vital that we all take responsibility for preserving and maintaining the places and sites that make our state unique,” said the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst. “Eats & Clean Streets offers the perfect resolution for businesses to join these statewide efforts to protect our state’s natural resources and livability.”
The Eats & Clean Streets initiative provides businesses in the food services and hospitality industry with free signage encouraging patrons not to litter at their businesses or around the state. It is open to all sit-down restaurants, fast-food restaurants, fast-casual restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores and other businesses that provide to-go or packaged food.
“With food packaging being the second-most littered item worldwide – behind cigarette butts – it is vital that businesses across the state join us in the fight against litter,” said Colbie Jones, director of KAB. “We are proud of the nearly 100 food locations representing various sides of the hospitality industry that have stepped up to help us reduce littering. If you’re a business that provides to-go packaging, we want to encourage you to get involved to help us protect and preserve our state.”
Businesses that register for the program will receive free promotional materials and signage. Available materials include posters, window clings, receipt stickers, table tents, trash receptacle stickers and educational materials for kids.
Current Eats & Clean Streets partners include Blackmon Oil Inc., Big Red Stores, Slim Chickens, Neighbor’s Mill in Harrison, Potbelly Sandwiches in Little Rock, Story Coffee House of Jonesboro, several Chick-Fil-A, Burger King and McDonald’s locations, and a growing list of others.
