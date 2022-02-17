The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services has awarded grants totaling $502,838.41 to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs to 183 schools, school districts, and conservation districts in 65 Arkansas counties.
These grants are funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funds for that county.
South Arkansas schools receiving grants:
Columbia County
Columbia Christian -- $3,459 to purchase Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program (ANASP) materials.
Lafayette County
Bradley High -- $4,115 in funding for Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) materials.
Lafayette County High -- $4,115 for AYSSP materials.
Ouachita County
Harmony Grove -- $830 for ANASP and $648.98 for AYSSP materials.
Union County
West Side Christian School -- $4,254.48 for ANASP materials.
Smackover High -- $19,853.11 for AYSSP materials.