Archery

The State of Arkansas provides grants to schools for archery and shooting sports programs.

The Arkansas Economic Development Commission Division of Rural Services has awarded grants totaling $502,838.41 to promote wildlife education and improve school conservation programs to 183 schools, school districts, and conservation districts in 65 Arkansas counties.

These grants are funded by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission through fines collected from hunting and fishing violations. Only money collected in the county where the violation occurred may be used as grant funds for that county.

South Arkansas schools receiving grants:

Columbia County

Columbia Christian -- $3,459 to purchase Arkansas National Archery in the Schools Program (ANASP) materials.

Lafayette County

Bradley High -- $4,115 in funding for Arkansas Youth Shooting Sports Program (AYSSP) materials.

Lafayette County High -- $4,115 for AYSSP materials.

Ouachita County

Harmony Grove -- $830 for ANASP and $648.98 for AYSSP materials.

Union County

West Side Christian School -- $4,254.48 for ANASP materials.

Smackover High -- $19,853.11 for AYSSP materials.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you