Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17.
The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation.
The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday, September 16, then followed on Saturday, September 17, with a competitive trap shoot at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trap Shooting Range at Southern Arkansas University’s facility along Columbia Road 13 near McNeil.
The winner of the event was the SAU Trap Team. The champions took home a $2,000 prize as well as numerous individual gifts, including custom coolers featuring Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation graphics.
The benefit concluded Saturday night with a free Red Dirt Country concert at Southern Arkansas University’s Alumni Center. The show featured the Texas-based Drew Fish Band, as well as fellow Lone Star State act, Saints Eleven.
All proceeds from the two-day, multi-event benefit went to the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The nonprofit organization serves as a fundraising arm of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. The auxiliary’s mission includes supporting conservation efforts throughout the state, as well as property acquisitions to help enhance fishing and hunting opportunities in Arkansas. The Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation also aids in enhancing youth interest in outdoor and recreational activities, education, and more.
In total, the two-day benefit saw dozens of volunteers from Farmers Bank & Trust, Southern Arkansas University, and the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation participate to help make the South Arkansas Outdoor Social possible in 2022.