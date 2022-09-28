Farmers

Farmers Bank & Trust CEO Chris Gosnell, left, is pictured with the Southern Arkansas University Trap Shooting Team. The student group took first place at the third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social trap shoot near Magnolia on September 17. The champions took home $2,000 and custom coolers provided by the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation, as well as numerous other individual prizes at the fundraising event.

Farmers Bank & Trust hosted its third annual South Arkansas Outdoor Social in Columbia County on September 16-17.

The two-day, three-event benefit served as a fundraiser for the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation.

The affair consisted of a free fishing derby at the Southern Arkansas University Engineering Pond on Friday, September 16, then followed on Saturday, September 17, with a competitive trap shoot at the Farmers Bank & Trust Trap Shooting Range at Southern Arkansas University’s facility along Columbia Road 13 near McNeil.

The winner of the event was the SAU Trap Team. The champions took home a $2,000 prize as well as numerous individual gifts, including custom coolers featuring Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation graphics.

The benefit concluded Saturday night with a free Red Dirt Country concert at Southern Arkansas University’s Alumni Center. The show featured the Texas-based Drew Fish Band, as well as fellow Lone Star State act, Saints Eleven.

All proceeds from the two-day, multi-event benefit went to the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation. The nonprofit organization serves as a fundraising arm of the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. The auxiliary’s mission includes supporting conservation efforts throughout the state, as well as property acquisitions to help enhance fishing and hunting opportunities in Arkansas. The Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation also aids in enhancing youth interest in outdoor and recreational activities, education, and more.

In total, the two-day benefit saw dozens of volunteers from Farmers Bank & Trust, Southern Arkansas University, and the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation participate to help make the South Arkansas Outdoor Social possible in 2022.

