Logoly State Park invites children to sign up for summer day camps in the great outdoors.
Each camp offers new adventures for children ages 7-10 with activities, hikes, crafts, and games. The fee for each camp is $50 per camper and covers snacks, supplies, and all activities. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch.
On June 20-22, Art in the Park Day Camp will give children the chance to explore different craft and art types while also learning about the natural world around them. Some crafts include painting, plein air art, and drawing for nature journals. Registration closes on June 13.
Outdoor Adventure Camp will be held on June 27-29. Campers will get outside to discover the wonders of the natural world through fun activities like trail hikes and creek splashing. Registration closes on June 20.
Wonders of Water Day Camp will be held on July 11-13. Campers will have the chance to experience stream testing, find macroinvertebrates, and try many other experiences designed to get your child outside to discover the wonders of water. Registration closes on July 4.
Space is limited for these camps, so register your child early to guarantee their spot. For more information or to register your child for camp, contact the park at 870-695-3561 or email us at Logoly@Arkansas.com.