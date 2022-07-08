Current crappie regulations on Bayou D’Arbonne Lake in Union Parish near the town of Farmerville may be changed.
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission on Thursday adopted a notice of intent to change the regulations.
Passage of the notice will change the daily take of crappie that measure over 12 inches in length to 7 per person; the total daily take will remain 50 crappie per person. This proposed change is an effort to increase the number of larger crappie in the population. It also has the potential to improve the growth rate of crappie in Bayou D’Arbonne Lake, which was identified as being below average in a recent assessment of the fishery.
Improved growth rates could be seen by directing angler harvest to the more abundant smaller size classes of crappie in the lake.
The proposed regulation will be fully evaluated after a minimum of three years to determine if it is achieving desired results.
Interested persons may submit comments relevant to the proposed rule by August 31, 2022, to Ryan Daniel, LDWF District 2, 368 CenturyLink Dr., Monroe, LA 71203 or via email at rdaniel@wlf.la.gov.