The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission heard the first reading of more than 120 changes to the Arkansas Code of Regulations at meetings held last week in Monticello.
Some notable regulations proposals being considered for South Arkansas include:
-- Establish season frameworks for bear hunting in Bear Zones 3 and 4 and modify season structure in Bear Zones 5 and 5A. Zones 3 and 4 are in South Arkansas. Columbia County and its neighbors are in Zone 4.
-- Implement chronic wasting disease management regulations in Ashley, Bradley, Randolph and Union counties.
-- Implement a 10-inch minimum length limit on crappie at Lake Erling.
-- Reinstate statewide crappie regulations on Bois d’Arc Lake.
Commission Chairman Bobby Martin explained that while the number of regulations changes being considered may seem like a large amount, it actually is a combination of all changes in hunting, fishing and many other conservation-related regulations under the AGFC’s new two-year regulations cycle. Many of the regulations changes, in fact, are simplifications or clarifications to standardize or adjust regulations to be more consistent for hunters and anglers throughout the state.
“Working through regulations is arduous work on the part of the staff…,” Martin said. “Regulations are not about taking things away. They’re really about diligence of this agency and its leadership to its mission to protect, preserve, conserve and ensure the equal enjoyment of everything we have in the Arkansas outdoors.”
In addition to proposals submitted by field staff from public comments and biological data, commissioners and the directorate of the agency also added input to be considered for public review, based upon public feedback they received directly from hunters, anglers and other conservation-minded organizations and individuals. Other regulations proposals being considered include:
-- Continued refinements to previously-adopted captive wildlife codes.
-- Consider opening regular duck season the weekend after Thanksgiving instead of the weekend before.
-- Extend boat access restrictions on waterfowl-focused wildlife management areas to include the seven days preceding the first day of the first segment of regular duck season.
-- Require all boats on waterfowl-focused WMAs to operate only with motors that have “unmodified” factory exhaust systems in place.
All proposed changes will be available for public comment through an online public opinion survey.
CLICK HERE to access the survey.
Comments are open for a 30-day period starting March 18. AGFC staff will compile responses from the survey for commissioner review, and the seven appointed members of the Commission will vote on the final proposed changes at the regularly scheduled May Commission meeting in Little Rock.
Terry Thompson, representing the Arkansas chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, recognized Wildlife Officer Aaron Dillard as the 2021 NWTF Wildlife Officer of the Year for Arkansas.
Dillard works alongside AGFC K9 Molly in Ashley County and has worked for the AGFC for the last three years.
During last year’s opening weekend, Dillard monitored up to 16 different illegal baiting sites to catch poachers in the act. In addition to his work in wildlife law enforcement, Officer Dillard was instrumental in the AGFC’s recruitment efforts, leading two separate mentored hunts for youths, including a hunt introducing many youngsters to their first-ever squirrel harvest.
In other business, the Commission:
-- Heard from UAM professor, Don White, Ph.D., about black bear population research in southeast Arkansas. CLICK HERE to watch the presentation.
-- Heard from UAM professor, Matthew Pelkki, Ph.D., about forest economics and sustainable forestry’s role in wildlife habitat. CLICK HERE to watch the presentation.
-- Authorized Director Booth to enter into a 10-year cooperative agreement (with option to extend another 5 years) with the University of Arkansas to continue habitat and wildlife management efforts on the University of Arkansas Pine Tree Wildlife Demonstration Area in St. Francis County.
-- Approved an easement to Entergy Arkansas for placement of an overhead electric transmission line on Commission property adjacent to White Oak Lake in Nevada County.
The commission also decommissioned seven projects previously approved for Marine Fuel Tax funds that have experienced setbacks or cancellations so the money may be reallocated to other MFT projects. Decommissioned projects include:
-- Cossatot State Park Access improvements approved in January. 2018.
-- Bodcau Creek Highway 82 Access parking lot improvements approved in 2020.
-- Highway 277 Access on Bayou Bartholomew approved in January 2021.