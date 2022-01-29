The drawdown of Lake Bistineau in Northwest Louisiana has been concluded.
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries drained down the lake in Webster, Bossier and Bienville parishes for the purpose of giant salvinia control.
LDWF has requested the Department of Transportation and Development to close the water control structure on or about January 31.
After a recent survey of the lake and an evaluation of other environmental conditions, it was determined the best course of action was to conclude the drawdown. Closing the gates at this time should allow the lake to be at full pool for traditional recreational activities in the spring.
The drawdown is a necessary component of LDWF’s plan to control overabundant aquatic vegetation growth, and to improve the Lake Bistineau sport fishery. An annual cycle of high and low water fluctuation can provide beneficial effects similar to a natural overflow lake system.