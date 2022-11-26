Deer

Here are the figures through Friday for the 2022-23 deer harvest in Columbia and some neighboring counties.

Columbia County

Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17.

Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17.

Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17.

Total -- 2,403

Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties.

                       Antlered     Button Buck     Doe

Ashley              1,195         145                 1,066

Bradley             1,691         159                 1,330

Calhoun            1,135         154                 1,024

Chicot               126            8                    257

Clark                1,940          180                1,426

Cleveland          1,346         139                 1,079

Dallas               1,330          162                1,174

Desha               543            29                  760

Drew                 1,135         130                961

Hempstead        1,145          63                 826

Howard              919            63                 653

Lafayette           700            50                  583

Lincoln               660            59                 511

Little River         880            85                  792

Miller                 526            34                  359

Nevada              1,190         134                 920

Ouachita            1,274         120                 942

Sevier                911           68                   665

Union                 2,079        183                 1,622

