Here are the figures through Friday for the 2022-23 deer harvest in Columbia and some neighboring counties.
Columbia County
Antlered – 1,228, up 407 since our last report on November 17.
Button Buck – 102, up 41 since November 17.
Doe – 1,073, up 408 since November 17.
Total -- 2,403
Total deer harvest season numbers from nearby Arkansas counties.
Antlered Button Buck Doe
Ashley 1,195 145 1,066
Bradley 1,691 159 1,330
Calhoun 1,135 154 1,024
Chicot 126 8 257
Clark 1,940 180 1,426
Cleveland 1,346 139 1,079
Dallas 1,330 162 1,174
Desha 543 29 760
Drew 1,135 130 961
Hempstead 1,145 63 826
Howard 919 63 653
Lafayette 700 50 583
Lincoln 660 59 511
Little River 880 85 792
Miller 526 34 359
Nevada 1,190 134 920
Ouachita 1,274 120 942
Sevier 911 68 665
Union 2,079 183 1,622