An ATV ride has been scheduled for Saturday in the area of Columbia County Roads 1 and 233.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that there will be a large presence of law enforcement in the area. Regular duty patrols will still be on shift and in other areas of the county.
“If you're planning to travel these county roads, expect delays because of heavy traffic and possible checkpoints,” the statement said.
The area is north of U.S. 371 in western Columbia County. Columbia Road 1 connects the highway with Stamps.