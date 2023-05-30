ASHDOWN — The parking area at Yarborough Landing on Millwood Lake is closed for the expansion and improvement of this popular fishing and boating access.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Millwood Lake Project Office, Little River County and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are working together to improve the access for area anglers. The first phase of this project consists of site work, drainage, base preparation and asphalt on a 163,943-square-foot parking area, which will provide 138 spaces for vehicles with trailers and 11 single vehicle spaces.
Construction is expected to take a minimum of eight weeks. Once the parking lot expansion is complete, the renovation will continue with a new tournament courtesy dock.
Anglers wishing to access Millwood Lake can still use boat ramps at Millwood Lake State Park, Jack’s Isle, Beards Bluff and other accesses throughout the lake.