The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is awarding Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network grants to three Arkansas entities to expand or sustain stress assistance programs for individuals engaged in farming, ranching, and other agriculture-related occupations.
The three selected entities are:
Arkansas PBS Foundation -- $126,140
Agri Health Network -- $100,000
University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture -- $99,840
“Agriculture is an inherently stressful occupation that often requires individuals to work long hours and navigate through numerous factors that are beyond their control. Recipients of this grant funding are providing critically important services to the individuals that provide the food, fiber, fuel, and shelter that we all depend on every single day and that will help keep our state’s largest industry successful into the future,” said Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward.
Arkansas PBS will use the funding to develop programs on mental health challenges faced by agricultural producers for on-air broadcast and on-demand, website, social media, and app viewing. A monthly podcast will be made available at no cost to more than 120 radio stations across the state. More information about the programs can be found at myarkansaspbs.org.
The grant funding provided to the Agri Health Network will expand the reach of its That Farm Life podcast launched in March 2021 to provide a platform for those in the agricultural industry to share stories, resources, and create a safe zone where mental health issues specific to agriculture are addressed. Funding will also be used to host informational and educational events for agricultural industry participants. More information can be found at AgriHealth.net and info@agrihealth.net. That Farm Life podcast is available on all podcast apps or through their website.
The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will use the grant funding to train 16 Mental Health First Aid trainers and create a website and virtual offerings for producers to engage with mental health experts and other producers remotely to learn and support healthy stress management. Contact Dr. Brittney Schrick, bschrick@uada.edu for more information.