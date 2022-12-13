South Arkansas’ bear-hunting season ended on Monday when the Zone 4 quota of 25 was reached.
The season began Saturday and had been scheduled for seven days or the 25-bear limit, whichever came first. Sixteen bears were killed on Saturday, seven more on Sunday and the quota was reached on Monday, according to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Bear Zone 4 is generally southeast of Interstate 30 and southwest of U.S. 65. A separate zone that has been opened for bear hunting -- Zone 3 -- is in Southwest Arkansas northeast of Interstate 30. No bears have been harvested in Zone 3 and the season remains open there through Friday or until the quota is reached.
The 2022 bear season was the first in South Arkansas in modern times. Arkansas – once known as the “Bear State” – hunted the animals to extinction during the late 19th century. The state began a program to reintroduce bears to southeastern Arkansas about 20 years ago, and some bear population has spread into South Arkansas from the Ouachita Mountains during the same time frame.